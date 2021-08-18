BROOKVILLE — The Brookville Borough Council during its meeting Tuesday continued to discuss parking issues brought up at the Aug. 3 meeting.
Council member Lucy Ames said the public safety committee had one additional recommendation to add to their previous report. She said the committee would like to paint a white line to designate the parking areas on the streets in question.
“That will alleviate any questions on the citizens’ part, as well as alleviate any question on the police department’s part,” she said. “It is also in keeping with the Pennsylvania vehicle code, whereas without the white line we are not in keeping with the vehicle code. I do not think we want to put our police in that position.”