BROOKVILLE — The Brookville Borough Council released a statement at Tuesday’s meeting regarding complaints about a project to plant trees on creek banks in Brookville Borough.
Council president Phil Hynes read the press release, which is as follows:
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Convenient Home Delivery every Monday - Saturday PLUS E-Edition and unlimited access to articles on punxsutawneyspirit.com
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Mail Delivery (Out of Jefferson County): 1 Month
|$23.00
|for 30 days
|Mail Delivery (Out of Jefferson County): 3 Months
|$69.00
|for 90 days
|Mail Delivery (Out of Jefferson County): 6 Months
|$138.00
|for 180 days
|Mail Delivery (Out of Jefferson County): 12 Months
|$276.00
|for 365 days
|Home Delivery in Jefferson County (1 Month)
|$15.00
|for 30 days
|Home Delivery in Jefferson County 2 Months
|$28.50
|for 60 days
|Home Delivery in Jefferson Coutny 12 Months
|$157.75
|for 365 days
|Home Delivery Jefferson County 6 Months
|$85.50
|for 182 days
|Home Delivery in Jefferson County 3 Months
|$42.75
|for 91 days
E-Edition and unlimited access to articles on punxsutawneyspirit.com.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Day
|$0.99
|for 1 day
|1 Month
|$12.75
|for 30 days
|2 Months
|$25.00
|for 60 days
|3 Months
|$37.50
|for 90 days
|6 Months
|$75.00
|for 180 days
|12 Months
|$137.50
|for 365 days
BROOKVILLE — The Brookville Borough Council released a statement at Tuesday’s meeting regarding complaints about a project to plant trees on creek banks in Brookville Borough.
Council president Phil Hynes read the press release, which is as follows:
“In light of recent complaints, the borough would like to make it known that the council is totally in favor of the tree planting project along the creeks and believe it will enhance the beauty of Brookville. Recently, some students from the school and local residents planted trees in the Borough’s floodplain. Unfortunately, the person leading the project did not let the Borough know about the project or obtain the needed permissions and permits. The floodplain is maintained by the Borough with oversight of the Army Corps of Engineers and requires that nothing be within 15 feet of the creek bank. Between 15 and 50 feet from the creek bank a permit, or a statement that a permit is not needed is required from the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protec-tion (PADEP) and the local municipality. Neither of these required permits were obtained before the trees were planted. Proper maintenance of the floodplain is essential to help reduce the possibility of flooding during heavy rain events. Some of the trees must be moved out of the 15-foot setback and the Borough will work with the individuals to obtain the necessary permits for the remaining trees.”
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.