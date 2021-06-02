BROOKVILLE — Brookville Borough Council took no action on an opportunity to secure grant funding for a possible dog park at its meeting Tuesday, largely because of the lack of a feasible location.
Council has discussed building a dog park off and on for years, ever since a resident proposed the idea. On Tuesday, borough manager Dana Rooney said her office’s research encountered an opportunity for $25,000 that could be used for a dog park.
DuBois is the nearest municipality with a dog park, and Rooney reached out for more information. She learned the city’s dog park, which was opened in 2015, cost about $50,000, with much of that price being due to circumstances unique to DuBois, particularly tree removal. Rooney said city officials told her the park sees a fair amount of use.