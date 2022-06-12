BROOKVILLE — The Brookville Borough Councils heard concerns over the amount of traffic from Brookville community member Arthur McKinley at its meeting last week.
McKinley, a member of the Brookville Chamber of Commerce who said he was speaking on his own behalf, said the amount of traffic diverting off of Interstate 80 onto Main Street has become a problem. He said the large trucks on Brookville’s local streets are disrupting the business community, and believes that this will be a preview of what things will be like during the North Fork Bridge replacement project.
He said the amount of traffic is unsupportable and the noise is intolerable. He said emergency services and police are stretched thin and parking is terrible.