Brookville Borough Council

Brookville Borough Complex.

 Spirit file photo

BROOKVILLE — During Tuesday’s Brookville Borough Council meeting, police Chief Vince Markle gave Uniform Crime Reporting statistics the police department received from the state of Pennsylvania.

He said that the report compared January 2021 through July 2021 with January 2022 through July 2022. He said under the violent crime statistic, the borough of Brookville had a 100 percent increase and the police department an 83.33 percent clearance rate for the crimes. 

