BROOKVILLE — During Tuesday’s Brookville Borough Council meeting, police Chief Vince Markle gave Uniform Crime Reporting statistics the police department received from the state of Pennsylvania.
He said that the report compared January 2021 through July 2021 with January 2022 through July 2022. He said under the violent crime statistic, the borough of Brookville had a 100 percent increase and the police department an 83.33 percent clearance rate for the crimes.
He said the department has evidence at the crime lab awaiting analysis and once that evidence is received, the police department will have a 100 percent clearance rate for the borough of Brookville.
He said under non-violent/property crime, he said the borough had a 28.57 percent decrease from the previous year, with a 100 percent clearance rate. He said to date, the department is averaging one arrest every 3.23 days, where in the past, it was averaging an arrest every 2.62 days.
According to the report, the increase in violent crime was due to some break-in incidents, which are currently being resolved.
“This is information from the state, and our officers are doing a great job and the crime rate is going way down in our town,” Markle said.