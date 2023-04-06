BROOKVILLE — The Brookville Borough Council discussed a special event permit for a pet parade sponsored by the Brookville Pathways Project.
The Brookville Pathways Project is an endeavor to develop three paths in the Brookville borough.
The Brookville Pathways Pet Parade was a proposed event to celebrate the new public paths.
Brookville solicitor James Dennison said the trail is not developed and is being proposed to run between the chain-link fence of the ballfields and the creek.
“There is currently no path there. When I hear pet parade, I’m thinking young kids and maybe some adults. If you’ve been to the Laurel Festival pet parade, the kids come with their pets and walk around with them. I just think mixing kids and animals with an undeveloped trail is a recipe for disaster. The path has them crossing Route 36 twice and then crossing Barnet and Pickering Street, as well as various side streets. Then they have the three different trails set forth, and I don’t know if they have permission from some of the property owners on some of those trails. These trails haven’t been developed or approved yet. I think we have the concept and I am totally in favor of developing it, but I think having a pet parade before it is developed doesn’t make sense,” Dennison said.
A motion to deny the special event permit request passed.
