BROOKVILLE — The Brookville Borough Council discussed a possible ordinance limiting how late fireworks can be set off within borough limits at its meeting Tuesday.
Council member Lucy Ames brought the matter up for discussion after bringing to the council’s attention a situation that happened over the weekend when fireworks were being set off early Saturday morning from midnight to 3 a.m. and early Sunday morning from 1 to 2 a.m. She proposed putting a time limit on when fireworks can be set off within the borough.
“I could understand if it was the Fourth of July or New Year’s Eve, but two and three in the morning seems unreasonable,” Ames said.
Solicitor Jim Dennison said he was not aware of an ordinance and that the borough has historically deferred to the state statutes on the matter. He said the council would have to look into whether or not the state statute would take precedence over anything the borough would put into place.