BROOKVILLE — Members of Brookville Borough Council were supportive of a resident’s request for an ordinance amendment that will enable him to build a new funeral home off Allegheny Boulevard, directing the solicitor to draft the new language for approval at a future meeting.
Lance Carrier, a licensed funeral director and embalmer, attended Tuesday’s council meeting after his request was denied by the borough’s zoning hearing board.
He said members of that board were in favor of his plans but were bound by the current language in the ordinance. They directed him to take his request to council.
Solicitor Jim Dennison said the issue was that the zoning ordinance for the area, located just off Allegheny Boulevard on Maplevale Road, does not include funeral homes, and the law historically has been interpreted as applying only to the types of business it specifically mentions.