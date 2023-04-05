Brookville Borough Council

Brookville Borough Complex.

 Spirit file photo

BROOKVILLE — During his report at the Brookville Borough Council meeting on Tuesday, fire chief Chris Henry relayed an incident that happened in Summerville to council. 

He said the fire company was assisting the Summerville department with a garage fire on the night of March 8. He said the garage was packed full of items. Approximately five to seven cans of gasoline and paint erupted and exploded on fire company personnel. 

