BROOKVILLE — During his report at the Brookville Borough Council meeting on Tuesday, fire chief Chris Henry relayed an incident that happened in Summerville to council.
He said the fire company was assisting the Summerville department with a garage fire on the night of March 8. He said the garage was packed full of items. Approximately five to seven cans of gasoline and paint erupted and exploded on fire company personnel.
Henry said their turnout gear protected them, so no one was hurt, but the department suffered a $20,000 loss in equipment. He said their insurance is covering it.
“You see it on the news about firefighters getting hurt. Chicago just lost a firefighter the other night, and we came close that night,” Henry said.
Second vice president Randy Bartley expressed his gratitude to Henry and the fire department for the work they do, especially when it involves dangerous situations.
“You never know what kind of hazardous situations they are going into. The incident in Summerville is a prime example,” Bartley said.
The rest of the council shared his sentiments.