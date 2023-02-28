BROOKVILLE — The Brookville Area Chamber of Commerce is seeking photos of Brookville from the perspective of those who live in the community.
Director Jamie Popson said the chamber has been hard at work updating their website, trying to improve their layout and design, as well as make it easier to edit and give people more information about various Brookville businesses.
“You get the businesses’ address, phone number and the link to their website. That’s all the information that you get. I think it would be beneficial to the businesses and the people viewing the website to have more information on the business: a description, photos and what could they expect from the business,” Popson said.
She said she wants to see the Brookville Chamber become a hub for information of things going on in the community.
She said when the effort to update the website began, she found that the chamber did not have any photos of each member listed. She said she has been reaching out to professional photographers as well as community members to get photos of the town.
“We are looking for photos from people when they are hanging out with their friends, taking a walk with their dog, photos of the local restaurants, the recreational things to do. We are looking for everything: scenery, businesses, architecture, recreation, things to do, events, all of it. We are looking for anything that attracts people to Brookville,” Popson said.