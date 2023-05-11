BROOKVILLE — The Brookville Area Chamber of Commerce held a mixer at Goodwill’s eCommerce site and donation center at 126 Allegheny Boulevard in Brookville on Tuesday.
“This location has our eCommerce site, one of our warehouses where we process the donations,” Jessica Illuzzi, Goodwill marketing director for northcentral Pennsylvania, said. “We also have a donation center up here on the corner where someone can help with donations at anytime. We employ people from three different departments all in one building and we have transportation out of here as well. We are also hiring.”