Brookville borough held its annual parade through town Saturday evening, before the crowd dispersed for trick-or-treating the rest of the night.
featured
Brookville celebrates Halloween
- By Justin Felgar, Of The Spirit
-
-
- Comments
Latest News
- Zoning appeals board approves new sign
- Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade returns to pre-pandemic shape
- One more person dies of COVID-19 in Jefferson County
- PASD holds first Red Ribbon Week tailgate party
- Brookville celebrates Halloween
- Big Ben, Steelers survive kicking scare, bury Browns 15-10
- Punxsy Cross Country athletes move on to States
- Betas donate 2021 proceeds to local organizations
Popular Content
Articles
- Community ready for trick-or-treating
- One more person dies of COVID-19 in Jefferson County
- PAH memorializes COVID dead in Barclay Square
- Yount announces school board write-in candidacy
- Local man continues walk to end Alzheimer’s
- PAHS crowns Powder Puff king, prince
- Groundhog Club already prepping for Phil’s big day
- Punxsy all decked out for Halloween
- Zoning appeals board approves new sign
- Trunk or treat at PAES
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.