BROOKVILLE — The Hetrick Memorial Bridge in Brookville was formally dedicated to its namesake, Captain Raymond Harry “Bud” Hetrick, at a ceremony held at the Brookville Heritage House on Tuesday.
Born on Sept. 11, 1936, Brookville native Raymond Harry “Bud” Hetrick enlisted in the United States Air Force in 1959, eventually achieving the rank of captain.
Hetrick served as a pilot attached to the 1st Air Commando Squadron, based in Pleiku, Vietnam. He arrived at his post on Jan. 12, 1966.
On Feb. 24, 1966, Hetrick’s Douglas Skyraider Attack Aircraft was on a search and rescue mission south of Sepone, Savannakhet
Province, in Laos, when his aircraft was struck by hostile fire, crashed, and exploded. He was listed as killed in action; however, his remains were not recovered until July 10, 2001, and they were not identified until March 26, 2004. Hetrick was laid to rest in Arlington National Cemetery on Sept. 16, 2004 in Section 66, Grave No. 2548, and his name is included on the Vietnam Memorial on Section 5E, Line 72.