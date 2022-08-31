Hetrick Bridge dedication

A formal ceremony was held on Tuesday to dedicate the Hetrick Bridge to Captain Raymond “Bud” Hetrick, who lost his life in Vietnam. Pictured are: American Legion Post 102 Commander Bill Littlefield, state Rep. Brian Smith, state Sen. Cris Dush, Lee Hetrick, Ramona Hetrick, Linda McAlister and Dan McAlister.

 Photo by Justin Felgar, Of The Spirit

BROOKVILLE — The Hetrick Memorial Bridge in Brookville was formally dedicated to its namesake, Captain Raymond Harry “Bud” Hetrick, at a ceremony held at the Brookville Heritage House on Tuesday.

Born on Sept. 11, 1936, Brookville native Raymond Harry “Bud” Hetrick enlisted in the United States Air Force in 1959, eventually achieving the rank of captain.

