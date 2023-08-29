BROOKVILLE — The Borough of Brookville unveiled the new playground equipment at Memorial Park on Friday, made possible in partnership with a private donor.
Borough Manager Dana Rooney said
“Brookville Borough is very excited to be able to work with a private donor to provide brand-new, upgraded playground equipment for the community. The playground offers various pieces of equipment for children ages 2 through 12. With upgraded ground surfacing, the park will be easier to maintain and last for many years to come. We hope the community takes pride in this new park and enjoys it responsibly,” Rooney said.
