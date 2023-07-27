BROOKVILLE — The Brookville Borough Police Department is warning of a spate of scams in the area.
Brookville police said in a news release that they have investigated multiple scams in the past couple months. These scams have targeted all groups, including the elderly and juveniles.
Police ask the public to be aware that the Brookville Borough Police Department will never ask for money over the phone or to be placed on gift cards/bar codes. When in doubt, always call the police department or the Jefferson County 911 Center’s non-emergency number.
When responding to an email requesting money, make sure the email address sending the email, the employee or the employer is legitimate. If it does not seem correct, find another way to follow up on the money request, via phone or in person. Police said scams targeting the elderly have included requesting money to fix a computer software problem or a banking problem.
Police advise the public never to give out personal information over the phone to anyone, including banks, utility companies and sofware programs. When in doubt, police said, hang up and call the requesting entity back to confirm that there is an issue.