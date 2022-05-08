BROOKVILLE — The Brookville Borough Council passed Ordinance 1110, which finalized the lease for Blews Hall, on 314 N. Pickering St., between the borough of Brookville and the Jefferson County Historical Society. According to the lease provided courtesy of the Brookville Borough Council and solicitor Jim Dennison, the historical society will lease Blews Hall on a year-to-year basis for a period of 25 years, after which they will have the option to renew the lease for an additional 25 years.
The historical society intends to use Blews Hall as an official repository of public documents, historical documents, as well as articles and artifacts. They also intend to use the building to hold public meetings and gatherings, educational events and as a place of research for historical and public records by appointment with the historical society. The historical society also intends and has commenced renovations and improvements to the building’s interior, including but not limited to plumbing, heating, cooling, ventilation, floors, subfloors, interior walls and partition, lighting, and wall coverings. According to the lease, general plans for any improvements must be submitted to the borough or duly appointed borough representative before construction. Any outside improvement will be done in a manner compatible with the aesthetics of the neighborhood. All costs for renovations and building uses will be paid solely by the historical society. The borough will charge the historical society $ 1 per year for rent.