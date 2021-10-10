Brookville Borough Council welcomes junior members

BROOKVILLE — The Brookville Borough Council welcomed two junior council members on Tuesday night, with Mayor Richard Beck swearing in Laurin Taylor and alternate Maeve Jordan.
Council president Phil Hynes thanked both for their time. Beck congratulated the new junior members, wishing them the best of luck.
Taylor gave her first high school update to the council, noting that last Friday was Homecoming and the Raiders won the game. She said the students are abiding by the state mask mandate and that the district is not rigidly enforcing it outside of the buildings as long as social distancing is being maintained.