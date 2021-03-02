BROOKVILLE — The borough of Brookville has been doing well for the last several years and is in a comfortable position for the near future, but deficits and other problems could loom if nothing changes. That was the substance of a report members of Brookville Borough Council heard from the Pennsylvania Economy League at their most recent meeting.
Representatives of the organization, which the borough contracted for a strategic management planning, or STMP, review, presented their findings to council on Tuesday.