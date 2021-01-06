Brookville Borough Council

Brookville Borough Council building. (Photo by Nick LaBelle, Of The Spirit) 

BROOKVILLE — Brookville Borough Council held its first meeting of the year on Tuesday evening to get things set up for the new year.

The council discussed the possibility of approving a streetscape development for the borough in the future. Council members also approved beginning the process of hiring a new full-time police officer.

Council member David Taylor said both the council and Historic Brookville Inc. have been discussing the need to create a comprehensive Main Street streetscape development project for a period of time.

For more details, read The Spirit Thursday.

