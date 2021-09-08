After a brief executive session at Tuesday night’s Brookville Borough Council meeting, members approved a motion to purchase the Phillip Taylor house.
The motion was made by David Taylor and seconded by Randy Bartley.
Taylor said the borough bought the building because it is attached to the current borough complex. He said it is an important location historically, being built in 1868.
He said Phillip Taylor died young, and the building became the Pennsylvania Memorial Home in 1890, a convalescent home for Civil War veterans and their wives run by the Women’s Relief Corps. Taylor said the house was listed in the national registry of historic places in the early eighties.