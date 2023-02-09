BROOKVILLE — The Brookville Borough Council voted to let the Brookville Hub organization use it as a conduit for a feasibility study.
Council president Phil Hynes brought the topic up under new business. He said he was contacted by representatives of the Brookville Hub organization that wants to put a rails to trails between Brockway and Brookville. He said they are in the opening stages of that project, and they are applying for a grant for a feasibility study. Hynes said to do that, the group needs government entity to be their conduit for the grant.
“They are raising their own money, they do not want any money from the borough, they aren’t asking for any of our participation with the project unless we want to participate. They are asking us to grant them the ability to use the Brookville Borough as the conduit for their feasibility study grant application,” Hynes said.
Second vice president Randy Bartley asked if they would want a letter of support. Hynes said they probably would.
Hynes said that they need to raise $60,000 for the feasibility study, and they also want to apply for another grant to seek a trail town designation for Brookville. Hynes said there has been a trail town designation in the community for a while, but the designation was never sought.