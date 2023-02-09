Brookville Borough Council

Brookville Borough Complex.

 Spirit file photo

BROOKVILLE — The Brookville Borough Council voted to let the Brookville Hub organization use it as a conduit for a feasibility study.

Council president Phil Hynes brought the topic up under new business. He said he was contacted by representatives of the Brookville Hub organization that wants to put a rails to trails between Brockway and Brookville. He said they are in the opening stages of that project, and they are applying for a grant for a feasibility study. Hynes said to do that, the group needs government entity to be their conduit for the grant.

