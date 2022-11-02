Brookville Borough Council

Brookville Borough Complex.

 Spirit file photo

BROOKVILLE — The Brookville Borough Council approved a motion to advertise the 2023 proposed budget for public comment on Tuesday. 

Council vice president Karen Allgeier said she wanted to clarify details concerning the American Rescue Plan funds. She said that those funds are not included in the budget, as they are a one-time revenue source. She said the borough will receive $396,800.98. 

