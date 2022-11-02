BROOKVILLE — The Brookville Borough Council approved a motion to advertise the 2023 proposed budget for public comment on Tuesday.
Council vice president Karen Allgeier said she wanted to clarify details concerning the American Rescue Plan funds. She said that those funds are not included in the budget, as they are a one-time revenue source. She said the borough will receive $396,800.98.
She said the finance committee has discussed the water project for Grant Street, which the borough had already approved out of those funds, the Diamond Alley stormwater project, the Marlin Street stormwater project and other regular projects costing up to $20,000. The total cost of the projects, according to Allgeier, was $193,000. She said all of those projects would prevent the borough from being put under an MS4 mandate, which could cost hundreds of thousands of dollars.
She said the suspension bridge in Walter Dick Park is the final project that they would like to see completed with those funds. She said if all of the other projects were completed, there would be $203,800.98 available for the project. She said the suspension bridge project had been bid out previously at $150,000. However, she said that the project had been sent out again to be rebid to see how the current economy changed the estimated costs.
“Hopefully, the project will come in at or under the monies we have available. If that is so, we will move forward. If it comes out to be more than that, we will look to see where we can find funds to complete the project,” Allgeier said.
Allgeier said that the general amount came to $2,580,545. Second vice president Randy Bartley asked if there was a tax increase associated with the amount. Allgeier said there was no tax increase needed or asked for in any of the funds for 2023.
“We are living within our means at this point, just like everybody else in town has to. We are very excited that we were able to do this without raising any taxes during this difficult time for everyone,” Allgeier said.