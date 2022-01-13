BROOKVILLE — The Brookville Area School Board discussed raising the district’s pay rate for substitutes at this week’s meeting.
“We were paying substitute teachers $100 a day, for the past 10 years or more. Then, in the time of COVID, as it became more difficult to attract substitutes, a neighboring district went to $150 a day,” Superintendent Erich May said. “I was talking last that we needed to raise sub pay a little bit, as that is a significant difference. I want to do this in conjunction with other schools, especially the ones with which we share Jeff Tech. I asked the board to go to the step program ($110, $120, $130) which is a structure I borrowed from the intermediate unit. The board, a couple months ago, ratified that step program depending on how many days you’ve subbed, the more you sub, the more you get paid.”