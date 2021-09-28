2021 Brookville Homecoming Court
Photo submitted

The Brookville  Area Jr./Sr. High School has announced the 2021 Homecoming Court. Homecoming will be held on Friday before the football game, with a tailgate party slated for 5 to 7 p.m. The king and queen will be crowned during the pre-game ceremonies at 7 p.m. The community is invited to come out and celebrate. The Class of 2020 is sponsoring an alumni tent in which light refreshments, alumni ribbons and a limited number of alumni t-shirts will be available. The 2021 Homecoming Court is (front row) Claire Haines, Alayna Haight, Bay Harper, Tate Lindermuth, Sadie Shofestall, Janelle Popson, Emma Afton, (back) Ian Pete, Calvin Doolittle, Shayla Hines, Danny Lauer and Owen Caylor. 

