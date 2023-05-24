Brookville Class of 2023

The confetti flies at the conclusion of Brookville Area High School’s graduation ceremony for the Class of 2023 Wednesday.

 Photo by Justin Felgar, Of The Spirit

BROOKVILLE — The long-awaited day and hour came for BAHS seniors on Wednesday as they walked across the auditorium stage at graduation, the first step into a larger world.

After the processional, BAHS Class of 2023 President Maverick Riddle gave some opening remarks. He said the day seemed long in coming and it is important for every graduate to remember they will be the ones who determine their success.

