BROOKVILLE — The long-awaited day and hour came for BAHS seniors on Wednesday as they walked across the auditorium stage at graduation, the first step into a larger world.
After the processional, BAHS Class of 2023 President Maverick Riddle gave some opening remarks. He said the day seemed long in coming and it is important for every graduate to remember they will be the ones who determine their success.
“The diploma we are going to be presented with today does not determine our future. Our family members who have raised us to the men and women we are today do not determine our future. Our teachers who have taught the curriculum in this education system do not determine our future. No matter how important these people are to us, no matter how hard they worked in the last 18 years to help us succeed, they cannot determine our future. The teachers and parents lead the horse to water, but it takes effort from the horse to get a drink. No matter where we go and what we do, we must always remember our values,” Riddle said.