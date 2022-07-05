BROOKVILLE — The Brookville Borough Council approved a resolution allowing for the submission for a Keystone grant through the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development for the rehabilitation of the swinging bridge at the Walter Dick Memorial Park.
Borough manager Dana Rooney said the total projected cost is $150,000. The grant would provide $45,000 of grant funding, and the borough would provide the other $105,000.
She said the council has discussed taking the money out of the American Rescue Plan funds, but said the borough has not decided where to find those funds as of yet.