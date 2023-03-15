BROOKVILLE — Hickory Grove sixth-grade ELA teacher Elisha Burns and school counselor Kristen Drake presented the Too Good for Drugs program to the Brookville Area School Board on Monday.
Drake said the program is designed for K-12 and they elected to implement it this year in sixth grade, with more grades to follow. She said she and Burns were both trained via the Clearfield-Jefferson Drug and Alcohol Commission. She presented some data that showed the need for the program and said in 2018, all single-county authorities across the state were required to start a six-year process, beginning with a community needs assessment. The goal of the CNA was to determine the top two problems facing youth in each county and the top two problems facing adults pertaining to the use of alcohol and other drugs.