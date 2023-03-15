Brookville school board Too Good for Drugs

Sixth-grade ELA teacher Elisha Burns and school counselor Kristen Drake brought a presentation to the Brookville school board on the Too Good For Drugs program being implemented this year. The program is designed to educate students on the dangers of drug use and give them effective strategies to help them say no to drugs. They brought some of the students in the program to speak about what they learned. (from left) Drake, Dominic White, Claren McQuown, Kamryn Himes, Brynn Blake and Burns.

 Photo by Justin Felgar, Of The Spirit

BROOKVILLE — Hickory Grove sixth-grade ELA teacher Elisha Burns and school counselor Kristen Drake presented the Too Good for Drugs program to the Brookville Area School Board on Monday.

Drake said the program is designed for K-12 and they elected to implement it this year in sixth grade, with more grades to follow. She said she and Burns were both trained via the Clearfield-Jefferson Drug and Alcohol Commission. She presented some data that showed the need for the program and said in 2018, all single-county authorities across the state were required to start a six-year process, beginning with a community needs assessment. The goal of the CNA was to determine the top two problems facing youth in each county and the top two problems facing adults pertaining to the use of alcohol and other drugs. 

