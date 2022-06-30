BROCKWAY — As Festival in the Park gets underway in Punxsutawney this weekend, on the other side of Jefferson County, Brockway will be celebrating an annual tradition of its own.
Brockway’s Old-Fashioned Fourth of July will once again ring in the holiday. Events for the week have already begun, but will ratchet up to a full day of entertainment once Monday rolls around.
Today will see the continuation of the Fourth of July book sale at Mengle Memorial Library from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and the Brockway Historical Museum from 1 to 5 p.m. at Taylor Memorial Park. There will be a cornhole competition at the soccer field at 10 a.m., and two musical performances on the American Legion Memorial Stage, both of them steeped in Italian-American culture: Edwardo Music at 6 p.m. and The Cavaliers at 7.
Sunday will feature an Enchanting Unicorn Pony Party at 4:30 p.m. near the American Legion Memorial Stage, a soccer game at 6 p.m. at Frank Varischetti Field, the crowning of this year’s Miss Brockway at 6:45 p.m. and hot air balloon rides from 7 to 9 p.m. at the soccer practice field. Music will include a big band concert from 2 to 4 p.m., the Pittsburgh Steeline — the “official drumline of the Pittsburgh Steelers” — at 4 p.m. and Hayday Band from 7 to 10 p.m., all at the American Legion stage.
Monday is when things really take off, however, with a full day of activities to celebrate the Fourth of July.