REYNOLDSVILLE — Charges including statutory sexual assault were filed against a Brockway man at District Judge David Inzana’s office this week, related to the abuse of children in two separate incidents.
The first incident also included child pornography charges.
Two cases have been opened against Justin Luicus Ratzel, 31, after police investigating one report discovered evidence of another abused minor, according to court documents.
The investigation began Feb. 20, 2020, when state police received information from Internet Crimes Against Children regarding a CyberTipline report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.