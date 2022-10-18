BROOKVILLE — A Brockport man, formerly of Reynoldsville, has been sentenced to 18 to 22 years in a state correctional institution after pleading guilty to a number of child pornography charges, according to Jefferson County court documents.
Edward Forrest Frank, 66, had faced two separate sets of charges, one of which included more than 300 counts related to child pornography and the other of which was connected to allegations of indecent assault of a minor. The charges in the assault accusation, as well as the remainder of the 315 child pornography counts and one count apiece of dissemination of child pornography and criminal use of a communication facility, were dismissed.