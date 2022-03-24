BROOKVILLE — Community member and retired teacher Carole Briggs came to the Brookville Area School Board meeting on Monday with a presentation on the history of the women serving on the school board.
She said that women were granted the right to run and serve on school boards as a small concession during the Constitutional Convention of 1872-73, before women were granted suffrage in 1920.
“Imagine that, a women could be elected as a school board member without one single woman being able to cast a vote,” Briggs said.
She said no women served on a school board in Jefferson County until Maggie Moore of West Reynoldsville became the first in 1901. She said seven women were elected to school boards in the county in 1921, the second year after women achieved the vote. She said other women were elected to election boards, but no women were elected to school board in Brookville.