BROOKVILLE — The Brookville Laurel Festival continued Thursday with Hometown Heroes Day.
The highlights included the renaming of the former South White Street Bridge for an area veteran and the dedication of a new monument for the Korean and Vietnam wars at the Jefferson County Courthouse.
The bridge was renamed in honor of Captain Raymond “Bud” Hetrick at a ceremony at the EUM Church on South White Street.
The featured speaker was Hetrick's brother, Lee, who said it was 55 years ago that Hetrick was flying a U.S. Air Force A1E Sky-raider in a search and rescue mission.