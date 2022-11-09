PUNXSUTAWNEY — Veterans Day is happening this Friday, and Jefferson County is planning a number of events to remember the veterans who have fought, died and lived in many wars and military actions around the globe.
In Punxsutawney, the public is invited to attend a Veterans Day program at VFW Post No. 2076.
The program starts at 11 a.m., with Bob Lott being the keynote speaker.
Following the program, there will be a dedication service and official naming of the bridge over Mahoning Creek near the VFW in memory of Robert Pape, who was killed in action in Vietnam.
State senators Cris Dush and Joe Pittman and state Rep. Brian Smith are scheduled to speak, along with others.
Following the program will be a soup and sandwich luncheon put on by the VFW post and auxiliary. All are welcome.