PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Veterans Day commemoration had a different look to it this year, as it was combined with a bridge dedication in memory of Robert Pape at Mahoning Valley Post 2076 in Punxsutawney.
The bridge previously identified as Bridge Key 46002 on U.S. Route 119, over the Mahoning Creek, will now be known as the A1C Robert P. Pape Memorial Bridge. It is located in the area of the VFW and Joe’s Drive-In.
Airman First Class Robert P. Pape was born on Feb. 25, 1949, and was the son of John (Bid) Pape and Carolyn (Brown) Pape, of Cherry Street, Punxsutawney. Pape enlisted in the U.S. Air Force on Nov. 13, 1968.
Pape served his country in the Vietnam War and was stationed at Da Nang Air Base in South Vietnam.
When Da Nang Air Base was attacked on Sept. 2, 1970, Pape tried to
extinguish a flaming aircraft but was killed in action when that aircraft exploded.