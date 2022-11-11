Pape bridge dedication

It was a large gathering for Veterans Day at the VFW building on Maple Avenue as a bridge was dedicated in the memory of A1C Robert P. Pape of Punxsutawney: (from left) state Sen. Cris Dush, Susan Pape Meneely, John “Buddy” Pape, Joe Pape, Marlene Pape Kerr, Betsy Pape, Kathy Pape-Trinkle, Peter Pape, and state Rep. Brian Smith.

 Photo by Larry McGuire, Of The Spirit

PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Veterans Day commemoration  had a different look to it this year, as it was combined with a bridge dedication in memory of Robert Pape at Mahoning Valley Post 2076 in Punxsutawney.

The bridge previously identified as Bridge Key 46002 on U.S. Route 119, over the Mahoning Creek, will now be known as the A1C Robert P. Pape Memorial Bridge. It is located in the area of the VFW and Joe’s Drive-In.

