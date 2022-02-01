PUNXSUTAWNEY — State Rep. Brian Smith was announced as the 2021 Punxsutawney man of the year at Tuesday’s Groundhog Banquet at the Punxsutawney Area High School cafeteria.
Jeff Grube, “Sky Painter,” the Punxsutawney Groundhog Club Inner Circle, read the biography of the 2021 Punxsutawney man of the year.
“He is a hard-working, dedicated member of the Punxsutawney community,” Grube said, adding that Smith has received many accolades for his outstanding service and involvement in important community organizations.