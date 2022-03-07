BROOKVILLE — The Brookville Borough Council had some special visitors last Tuesday night, Boy Scout Troop 64. The scouts were there to observe the proceedings and ask questions of the council in order to earn their communication merit badges.
“I want to thank the borough for taking care of the highways in the winter; you guys have done an excellent job. I want to thank Chief (Vince) Markle for being out in the morning and taking care of the kids each day. We wanted to think of questions that are not too controversial and that are constructive. We decided on this: Some of us grew up enjoying going to the dam for swimming. The scouts have used the area for recreation for about 50 years now, and they have done many projects down there. We haven’t heard an update as far as if the dam will ever be open again for swimming, and we have also heard that there might be an alternate pool site that might be in the works. If any of the council would like to comment on that, I’ll give up the floor,” troop leader Don Musgrave said.
Council member Karen Allgeier said the borough received a grant for a pool and the reason the dam is closed for swimming is the changing acceptable levels of E. coli in the water by the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources.