PUNXSUTAWNEY — All three Punxsutawney Fire Companies were dispatched to a two-vehicle accident involving a borough police car at 3:30 a.m. Wednesday.
According to reports from the scene, Punxsutawney Borough Police Officer Ryan Miller, was stopped at the traffic light waiting to turn right when the driver of a Cadillac made a left turn onto Pine Street and cut it too close, striking the front grill area of the Ford police cruiser.
There appeared to be no injuries, and both vehicles were towed from the scene by Rebuck’s South Side Service.