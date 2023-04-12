Toby Santik

Former Punxsutawney borough manager Toby Santik is pictured at a recent event.

 Spirit file photo

PUNXSUTAWNEY — Punxsutawney Borough Council has fired borough manager Toby Santik and reprimanded treasurer Emily States-Pearce over alleged actions dating as far back as September 2022.

Wednesday evening, they were identified as the then-unnamed employees suspended, terminated and reprimanded during Monday’s council meeting. Council president Jim Bianco confirmed their identities to The Spirit.

