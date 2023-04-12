PUNXSUTAWNEY — Punxsutawney Borough Council has fired borough manager Toby Santik and reprimanded treasurer Emily States-Pearce over alleged actions dating as far back as September 2022.
Wednesday evening, they were identified as the then-unnamed employees suspended, terminated and reprimanded during Monday’s council meeting. Council president Jim Bianco confirmed their identities to The Spirit.
Santik, then referenced only as Employee 141301, was first suspended and then terminated in a separate pair of motions Monday evening. At the time, council member Eric Story, who made the motion to suspend, said the matter was meant to have been handled weeks ago but had not been.
The suspension, which was without pay, was to extend from Tuesday through today’s date. Story reduced the timeframe to allow the individual — reportedly Santik — to attend a required meeting with the Army Corps of Engineers Tuesday morning.
The suspension, Story said, was the result of an incident that occurred between Sept. 8 and Dec. 14, 2022. The nature of that alleged incident was not described during the meeting and remained unknown on Wednesday.
The suspension was approved 6-1, with council president Jim Bianco voting against it.
Council member Josh McAfoos later made the motion to fire Santik, effective on Friday. This was in relation to actions that occurred the week of March 27. Those details also remained unknown Wednesday. Council members deadlocked, with McAfoos, Story and Bill Williams voting to terminate Santik’s employment and Bianco, Jen Blose and Justin Cameron opposed. Council member Nathan Frankenberger abstained due to a conflict of interest. Mayor Rich Alexander was called upon to break the tie, ultimately voting to fire Santik.
In explaining his decision, Alexander referenced a comment that had been made. He also said there had been problems with the employee in question before.
Story also made the motion to reprimand States-Pearce, then referenced as Employee 141302. That motion carried 5-2, with Bianco and Cameron voting against it. No further details were available.
During the meeting, Bianco said he did not know the identities of the employees or what was alleged to have occurred. On Wednesday, he told The Spirit he had resigned from borough council.
The Spirit has filed a right-to-know request with the borough of Punxsutawney.