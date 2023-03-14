Pool winter

The George C. Brown Community Pool lies dormant for now, but it won’t be for long as the summer season approaches in just a few months.

 Photo by Larry McGuire, Of The Spirit

PUNXSUTAWNEY — The future of the George C. Brown Community Pool was discussed once again at Monday’s Punxsutawney Borough Council meeting.

Mary Jude Troupe, Save Punxsy’s Local Area Swimming Hole (SPLASH), came to talk about the pool’s upcoming season.

Recommended for you