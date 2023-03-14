PUNXSUTAWNEY — The future of the George C. Brown Community Pool was discussed once again at Monday’s Punxsutawney Borough Council meeting.
Mary Jude Troupe, Save Punxsy’s Local Area Swimming Hole (SPLASH), came to talk about the pool’s upcoming season.
Troupe said that SPLASH would like to thank Toby Santik, borough manager, for his support and always making himself available for meetings with their volunteers.
“We can’t forget that if the Punxsutawney borough did not take over the pool’s lease and the pool’s responsibilities, it would have closed many years ago,” Troupe said. “That is something we need to continually remind everyone.”
“As you all know, almost a year ago, the four to five SPLASH volunteers who were left at that time decided that we could no longer manage the day-to-day hiring, cleaning, maintaining and operations of the pool, but we did offer to continue to be the fundraisers,” she said.
She added that SPLASH gave the borough a manual on running the pool drawn from its volunteers’ years of experience.
“Since then, several SPLASH volunteers have met on at least two occasions with borough manager Toby Santik to make sure that the borough has what is needed to get this year’s season started,” Troupe said. “We also offered our continual support and consultation at any time.”