A body was found Tuesday off Interstate 80 in Clearfield County, according to a news release from state police.
The body was located in the woods near off-ramp 123 on Interstate 80 westbound at approximately 10:25 a.m. A construction worker traveling on Hoopup Rod observed it and reported it to police. The body reportedly was in a wooded area between the road and the interstate.
Police said the identity of the deceased is currently unknown; when it is known, the name will be withheld pending notification of next of kin. The incident is under investigation, and police said more information will be released in the near future.
The Pennsylvania State Police Troop C Major Case Team is investigating, with Trooper David Patrick in the lead. Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP-Clearfield at 814-857-3800, under incident #PA23-567739.