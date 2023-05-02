Police
Photo courtesy of Metro Creative Graphics

A body was found Tuesday off Interstate 80 in Clearfield County, according to a news release from state police.

The body was located in the woods near off-ramp 123 on Interstate 80 westbound at approximately 10:25 a.m. A construction worker traveling on Hoopup Rod observed it and reported it to police. The body reportedly was in a wooded area between the road and the interstate.

Tags

Recommended for you