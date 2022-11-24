Blushing Balloons ribbon cutting

The ribbon was cut at Blushing Balloons & The Boutique this week, hosted by the Punxsutawney Area Chamber of Commerce: (from left) Luke Riddle and Kim Neigh, chamber board; Heather Kurtz, owner; and Mandi Perry and Shannon Kaza, chamber board.

 Photo by Larry McGuire, Of The Spirit

PUNXSUTAWNEY — If you’re looking for help with your upcoming party, then you should check out a new local business, Blushing Balloons & The Boutique.

Heather Kurtz, owner, said she’s been doing balloons since February.

