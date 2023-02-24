PUNXSUTAWNEY — Doug Blose has announced his candidacy for the Punxsutawney Area School Board.
He submitted the following release to The Spirit:
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Convenient Home Delivery every Monday - Saturday PLUS E-Edition and unlimited access to articles on punxsutawneyspirit.com
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Home Delivery (Jefferson County): 1 Month
|$13.50
|for 30 days
|Home Delivery (Jefferson County): 2 Months
|$26.50
|for 60 days
|Home Delivery (Jefferson County): 3 Months
|$39.75
|for 90 days
|Home Delivery (Jefferson County): 6 Months
|$79.50
|for 180 days
|Home Delivery (Jefferson County): 12 Months
|$145.75
|for 365 days
|Mail Delivery (Out of Jefferson County): 1 Month
|$23.00
|for 30 days
|Mail Delivery (Out of Jefferson County): 3 Months
|$69.00
|for 90 days
|Mail Delivery (Out of Jefferson County): 6 Months
|$138.00
|for 180 days
|Mail Delivery (Out of Jefferson County): 12 Months
|$276.00
|for 365 days
E-Edition and unlimited access to articles on punxsutawneyspirit.com.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Day
|$0.99
|for 1 day
|1 Month
|$12.75
|for 30 days
|2 Months
|$25.00
|for 60 days
|3 Months
|$37.50
|for 90 days
|6 Months
|$75.00
|for 180 days
|12 Months
|$137.50
|for 365 days
PUNXSUTAWNEY — Doug Blose has announced his candidacy for the Punxsutawney Area School Board.
He submitted the following release to The Spirit:
“Doug Blose is a Republican candidate for Punxsutawney school board. A native of Punxsutawney, he is a 1984 graduate of Punxsutawney Area High School. He joined the United States Marine Corps in May 1985. After completing his initial four-year obligation, Doug went into law enforcement in North Carolina, serving in several capacities to include patrol officer, narcotics agent, criminal investigator and K-9 handler. It was after this Blose realized he missed the Marine Corps and returned until 2019. He retired as a Sergeant Major with 23 years of service and three combat tours: Iraq in 2003, and Afghanistan in 2008 and 2011. After retirement, he returned to his home in Punxsutawney.
“Doug’s priority is to create an educational environment that is free of political and social influence. Doug believes the future of our country rests on the shoulders of our school-age children. The lessons and knowledge of previous generations are critical to future generations to make them successful. To ensure that the next generation receives the education needed to make them successful, an education, free of political and ideological influence, is critical to their success in any endeavor they pursue.
“He supports school choice and believes tax dollars should follow the student.
“‘I believe in fiscal responsibility and will safeguard your tax dollars if elected,’ he said.
“Doug supports absolute transparency and believes that school board meetings should be recorded and/or streamed live on YouTube or social media, allowing taxpayers to see, in real time, what the school board is discussing.
“Additionally, school board members must be available to teachers and school staff.
“‘The way to do that is to periodically visit the school and develop rapport with those I will serve,’ he said.
“Our school district is now at large, allowing voters to vote for as many candidates as there are openings. In this election, there are four seats available. Doug has partnered with three other candidates. Jessica Smith, Deneen Evans and Trevor Yount.
“‘Together we will fight for the rights of the students and give the parents a voice in education,’ he said. “I would greatly appreciate your vote on the Republican ticket in the May primary.”
Punxsutawney Spirit campaign announcement policy: Any candidate for local office may submit an article with optional photo announcing their campaign for publication in The Spirit, free of charge. Articles and photos can be submitted to editor@punxsutawneyspirit.com or dropped off at The Spirit office. Articles will be subject to editing for grammar, spelling and style. Additional campaign materials can be submitted to run as paid advertisements. Ads can be purchased by calling 814-938-8740 between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, or by emailing advertising@punxsutawneyspirit.com.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.