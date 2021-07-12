While donors across the country have rolled up a sleeve to give this summer, the need for blood and platelets remains crucial for patients relying on lifesaving transfusions.
The American Red Cross continues to experience a severe blood shortage and donors of all blood types — especially type O and those giving platelets — are urged to make an appointment to give now.
Right now, the Red Cross needs to collect more than 1,000 additional blood donations each day to meet current demand as hospitals respond to an unusually high number of traumas and emergency room visits, organ transplants and elective surgeries.
Upcoming blood donation opportunities:
Jefferson County:
• Sykesville: July 22, 12 to 5:30 p.m., Town Hall, East Main Street
• Punxsutawney: July 23, 2 to 7 p.m., Cobblestone Hotel and Suites, 188 Alliance Drive
Clearfield County:
• DuBois: July 29, 12:30 to 6 p.m., Tri County Church DuBois, 1881 Old 255 Road, PO Box 1011