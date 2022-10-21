PUNXSUTAWNEY — An American Red Cross blood drive will be held on Nov. 16 in memory of Kevin Young, 55, of Punxsutawney.
PUNXSUTAWNEY — An American Red Cross blood drive will be held on Nov. 16 in memory of Kevin Young, 55, of Punxsutawney.
Young passed away on Feb. 24, 2020, after a courageous battle with cancer.
The blood drive will take place from 12:30 to 6 p.m. at the Mahoning Valley VFW Post 2076 on Maple Avenue, Punxsutawney.
To make an appointment, visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter the sponsor code PUNXSY, download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
