PUNXSUTAWNEY — An American Red Cross blood drive in memory of Joe Rougeux will be held Friday, July 1, at the Mahoning Valley VFW social hall.
The event will take place between noon and 6 p.m.
Rougeux was a Red Cross volunteer and dedicated blood donor who gave over 24 gallons until he needed blood transfusions after being diagnosed with inoperable lung cancer in 1998. He continued to volunteer at blood drives but could not donate. After being cancer-free for six years, he was able to donate two units toward 25 gallons. He passed away in 2005 due to complications from his cancer.
His wife, Pat, and their family invite the community to honor his legacy of caring by helping patients in need through a generous blood donation.
Appointments can be made by visiting redcrossblood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767). Walk-ins are also welcome.
Those who give blood between June 30 and July 10 can get an exclusive Red Cross recycled cotton tote bag, while supplies last.