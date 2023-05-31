BROOKVILLE — An American Red Cross blood drive will be held on Saturday, June 10, in Brookville in memory of Brooke Emery.
Emery, 19, passed away in September 2021 while she was a student and track athlete at Shippensburg University. Emery was a 2020 graduate of Brookville High School.
Emery was a blood donor herself and received blood transfusions on the day she passed in an attempt to save her life.
The event will take place from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. June 10 at the Brookville Borough Complex, 18 Western Ave., Brookville.
To make an appointment to give blood or platelets at an upcoming drive, donors can visit RedCrossBlood.org and use sponsor code BROOKVILLE, download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).