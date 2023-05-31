Brooke Emery

Brooke Emery

 

BROOKVILLE — An American Red Cross blood drive will be held on Saturday, June 10, in Brookville in memory of Brooke Emery. 

Emery, 19, passed away in September 2021 while she was a student and track athlete at Shippensburg University. Emery was a 2020 graduate of Brookville High School.

