PUNXSUTAWNEY — The American Red Cross will hold a blood drive on Friday at the Punxsutawney Community VFW Social Hall from noon to 6 p.m. in honor of Joe Rougeux.
Rougeux was a former Red Cross volunteer and blood donor who donated more 24 gallons of blood. He was diagnosed with inoperable lung cancer in 1998 and was in need of blood transfusions.
He continued to volunteer at the Red Cross through his cancer ordeal, even though he could not donate. After being cancer-free for six years, Rougeux was able to donate two units of blood towards his goal of 25 gallons.
Rougeux passed away in 2005 from cancer complications.