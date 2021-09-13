BURRELL TWP. — The death of a Blairsville man in Burrell Township on Friday has been ruled a homicide, according to a report filed Sunday by Indiana County Coroner Jerry L. Overman Jr.
Matthew Hill, 26, of Ridgeview Circle in Blairsville, reportedly was involved in a possible domestic problem with his girlfriend at approximately 8:14 p.m. Sept. 10 at his residence in Burrell Township. His girlfriend allegedly fired a shotgun, striking him in the head. EMS treated Hill and transported him to Indiana Regional Medical Center, where he was declared dead shortly after arriving in the emergency department. An autopsy was conducted Saturday.
Overman’s report did not identify the accused, but court documents showed charges of criminal homicide, voluntary manslaughter, aggravated assault and discharge of a firearm into an occupied structure were filed against Matraca Lynn Vrana, 28, Blairsville, related to a case out of Burrell Township. She was placed in the Indiana County Prison after bail was denied.