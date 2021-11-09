Black Hawk helicopter

Students at both the elementary and high schools in the Punxsutawney Area School District had an opportunity to get a hands-on look at a Black Hawk helicopter as part of the schools’ Veterans Day events Tuesday.

PUNXSUTAWNEY — With Veterans Day quickly approaching, the Punxsutawney Area High School Future First Responders Club arranged to have a U.S. Army Black Hawk helicopter fly in for students to have a hands-on look at a military vehicle.

Andy Couchenour, pilot in command on the flight, said they flew in on Tuesday to help the Pennsylvania National Guard with its recruiting efforts.

“It’s a beautiful day; we flew from Johnstown, about a 30-minute flight, and we took our time this morning,” Couchenour said.

