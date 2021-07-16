COOLSPRING — Just what is a dream? No, I don’t mean the fleeting ones during sleep, but a real vision of doing some- thing very special, both for me and for everyone else to behold.
The dream comes from longtime planning and diligent work. Visit vintage sites, observe classic engines and the dream is formed. Then it begins and slowly becomes a reality. Make it both wonderful and meaningful.
This is my story of my special dream.
It must be a project that I can do, and that no one else has accomplished.